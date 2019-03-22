Police: Child in house hit during drive-by shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department says they are investigating after a child was hit by a bullet fired from a car sometime Friday morning.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Center Street in Bessemer.
Witnesses told police a vehicle driving down the street fired a single shot in the direction of a house. The bullet hit a 4-year-old child inside the home.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say the child’s injuries are not life-threatening.
No other details are available, such as any information about a possible suspect.
