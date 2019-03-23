Sunday Funday Looks Partly Sunny and Warm!

Sunday has trended slightly sunnier, so its looking like a mostly to partly sunny day now. As a result I also bumped up the high to 80 degrees, with multiple spots expected to get there. Winds will shift southeasterly as high pressure passes east, and our next storm system approaches from the west. Clouds will increase Monday, with a cold front bringing storms Monday evening or night. No severe weather is expected, but small hail and strong gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Tuesday looks kind of nasty with lingering clouds and a few showers. High pressure builds in Wednesday-Friday bringing sunny and warm weather to the area. Next storm system arrives sometime next Saturday-Monday but there is significant uncertainty at this point.