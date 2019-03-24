Auburn dominates Kansas to make it to Sweet 16

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WBRC) - Auburn beat perennial powerhouse Kansas in a dominating fashion Saturday night.
With this win, Auburn improved to 28-9. The Tigers are currently on a roll having won their last 10 games.
For those who stayed up late to watch the game, it was over fairly quickly. In the first eight minutes, Auburn jumped out to an early 28-11 lead.
By halftime, the Tigers were up 51-25 over the fourth seed Kansas. The game finished 89-75, marking the closest the Jayhawks would get to the fifth seeded Auburn Tigers.
Auburn will play next week in the Sweet 16. Sunday’s game between North Carolina and Washington will determine Auburn’s opponent.
