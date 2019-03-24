Columbus Organization hosts “Prom Promise” educational event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Prom season is upon us and one local organization is making sure that students are mindful of their choices during their night of glitz and glam.
On Saturday, a local organization named Making Positive Choices hosted their second annual " Prom promise" event.
The event was held in Dillard’s Court Area at Peachtree Mall and warned teens of many dangerous activities that can happen around prom season such as under aged sex and drunk driving.
Organizers say “Prom Promise” provides students and their parents with resources to help prom-goers make wise decisions and take a stance regarding their personal character, integrity, actions, and choices.
Attendees were warned of the dangers of drunk driving and given the opportunity to participate in an impaired driving simulator to see just how risky that decision can be.
Attendees also were able to get excited for the upcoming day with fun prom-related activities including a fashion show and a giveaway.
