CPD Investigates homicide on Wynnton Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
Police were called to Park place Apartments around 1:30 this morning, in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officials found 20-year- old Phillip Whitaker deceased in a pick up truck in the parking lot.
Officials have confirmed Whitaker died from a single gunshot wound.
After several interviews, investigators believe the shooting may have occurred at a different location.
Police are asking anyone with any information to call 9-1-1 immediately.
