CPD Investigates homicide on Wynnton Road

CPD Investigates homicide on Wynnton Road
March 24, 2019 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated March 24 at 7:11 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police were called to Park place Apartments around 1:30 this morning, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials found 20-year- old Phillip Whitaker deceased in a pick up truck in the parking lot.

Officials have confirmed Whitaker died from a single gunshot wound.

After several interviews, investigators believe the shooting may have occurred at a different location.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.