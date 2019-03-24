Exchange Club of Columbus hosts Pancake Jamboree

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Sunday, Columbus community members gathered at Wynbrook Baptist Church to not only enjoy a nice hot breakfast but also to give back to the community in the process.
The fundraising event was hosted by the Exchange Club of Columbus and featured all-you-can-eat pancakes, an antique car show and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event go to support the Exchange Club’s programs. including Americanism, Community Service, and Youth Programs. One of Exchange’s most important project is helping to prevent child abuse in our area.
The Exchange Club has been part of the Columbus community since the 1950s.
