School bus filled with clothes for victims of tornado

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A pink school bus has been sitting in Kaitlyn Willing’s driveway, empty, for years.
The bus used to house her clothing boutique.
“After I had my fourth child I kind of stopped that business, and so it’s been sitting here and the Lord put it on my heart to start this bus for the tornado victims and here we are,” Willing said.
After the deadly storm in Lee County on March 3, Willing knew she wanted to lend a helping hand.
“When I wanted to donate clothes everyone told me that they were not accepting clothing donations," Willing said.
That’s when she came up with an idea.
“We have started a clothing relief bus for those who’ve been affected by the tornado," Willing said.
The once empty bus is now filled with thousands of clothing items, from shirts and pants to shoes and accessories.
“The bus is filled with new and gently used items. We have everything from shoes to athletic wear, tops, jeans, pants, shorts, purses, accessories and everything you could think of to start a wardrobe all over again," Willing said.
Willing said none of this would be possible without the community’s help.
“I would say over 1000 pieces of clothing are in this bus," Willing said.
Each weekend since the tornado, Willing and her husband have driven the bus to Beauregard and allowed the women there to try on and take home however many items they wanted.
“When I heard that people were wearing the same clothes that they had experienced the tornado in for days, some of them weeks at a time, I knew something needed to be done. I knew there needed to be a way for us to get in there and not just shove old clothes at them, but to give them something to be proud of, something they could wear that was gently used or new and also with it they could try these clothes on and not necessarily just be given a bag of clothes that who knows if they fit or not," Willing said.
Willing said she and her husband will be in Beauregard again on March 31 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
