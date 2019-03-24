Springer Opera House holds community summit to discuss controversial incident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Following a controversial show at the Springer Opera House in their No Shame Theater last week, The Springer held a summit on Saturday asking for residents to gather and express their ideas and opinions with each other in a constructive way.
The Opera house said the aim of the summit was to give locals “a voice as we chart our path forward.”
Described as “a weekly uncensored evening of original performance” the No Shame Theatre is popular with many young people in Columbus. The events showcase comedy, rap, dance, or anything other talents participants wish to show and anyone can sign up to perform.
However, last week, some attendees say things went too far. A performer reportedly merged coarse language, sexual references, and religion.
Following the incident, the No Shame Theater was suspended indefinitely and opposing opinions on social media flared.
Yesterday, community members were given an opportunity to come together and rationally express their thoughts on the incident and on what should happen to the No Shame Theatre.
A variety of opinions were expressed and discussed. Many locals say they’re against the idea of censorship and the violation of free speech, while others say it’s important to respect people’s feelings.
Representatives at the Springer say there may be some new ways they’re planning to organize the performances as they review what was said at the summit.
