Stranger helps tornado victim reunite with lost photo

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - A woman in Smiths Station is still picking up the pieces in her life after losing her home and all her belongings to the tornadoes, However, a small act of kindness miles away is making her life a little easier.
Vikki Jones’ says she lost everything when the devastating tornadoes hit her home on March 3rd. She says the most upsetting loss was the things with sentimental value including pictures and cherished jewelry that was all swept away in the storm.
But when a kind stranger over over 60 miles away in Woodbury Georgia found a picture on the golf course, they were determined to get it back to it’s rightful owner.
The stranger was able to return the photo to Jones who said she was thankful for the memory she thought she had lost.
Jones has lived in Smiths Station her entire life and says she’s also just thankful no one in her family was hurt in the storm.
