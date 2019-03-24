Strong Storms Possible Monday

Our next cold front will push into the Valley from the NW on Monday, and as it pushes through there will be periods of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Latest data does support isolated strong to severe t-storms, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Level 1 “Marginal Risk” for severe weather on Monday. Primary threat is large hail, with isolated pockets of damaging winds being the other secondary concern. Tornado threat is extremely low, non-zero. There will be plenty lingering clouds and some showers on Tuesday, and highs will struggle to get out of the lower 60s. Wednesday-Saturday look dry, and progressively warmer, with highs going from 60′s on Wednesday to 80s on Saturday. After that, there is too much uncertainty to speculate.