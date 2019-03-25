COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Starting off the new week with an Alert Center Action Day for Monday as we watch a line of strong storms descend upon the Valley this evening ahead of a cold front moving through the Southeast. The main threat with this incoming line will be large hail and damaging wind gusts with the severe threat primarily late this afternoon and into the early evening hours. The tornado risk is much lower in comparison, but not zero.
Just a good idea in general to stay weather alert with evening with your WTVM Weather app and weather radio. For the first half of Monday though, sunshine will be around before more clouds move in this afternoon, and we’ll stay on the warm and breezy side with highs into the mid-upper 70s. Once the storms fade away overnight, clouds and a few showers will stick around for Tuesday with the weather turning much cooler thanks to the cold front coming through; expect highs in the 60s and some cooler mornings with temps in the 40s on tap. Past Tuesday, the remainder of the week features a warming trend as we head toward the weekend with abundant sunshine in place. Our next chance of showers and storms arrives by Sunday, and we’ll be watching that system for any severe potential. Early next week features dry conditions again and below average temperatures for the start of April.
