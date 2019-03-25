COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Storm Team 9 has gone with an Alert Center Action Day on Monday as we prepare for the risk of strong to severe storms.
WHEN: 4PM - 10PM ET
WHERE: Entire Chattahoochee Valley, though the best chances for severe weather will be along I-85 and I-185.
WHAT: A strong storm system will descend upon the Southeast later this afternoon and evening as a cold front nears our area. This system will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to the Valley that have the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. The Valley is under a Level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather (1 being the lowest, 5 being the highest). The primary issue will be the possibility for ping pong to golf ball-sized hail falling from these storms, but embedded straight-line winds aren’t out of the question either. Though the tornado risk is not zero, the set-up with this system more so supports a hail and wind threat.
WHAT TO DO: Make sure you are near a source of weather information this evening. A NOAA Weather Radio and the WTVM weather app are great sources – as long as they are programmed/set up properly for your specific location! Know what your severe weather plan is, and be ready to execute it if a warning is issued for your location. Not everyone will experience severe weather this evening, but those that do will need to be able to get the information and act on it quickly. We will provide updates on any active severe thunderstorm warnings on-air, online, and on your mobile app – you can also expect multiple updates in the hours leading up to the storms’ arrival if you have your WTVM weather app set up to receive push alerts from Storm Team 9!
