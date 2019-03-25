ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY

WHAT TO DO: Make sure you are near a source of weather information this evening. A NOAA Weather Radio and the WTVM weather app are great sources – as long as they are programmed/set up properly for your specific location! Know what your severe weather plan is, and be ready to execute it if a warning is issued for your location. Not everyone will experience severe weather this evening, but those that do will need to be able to get the information and act on it quickly. We will provide updates on any active severe thunderstorm warnings on-air, online, and on your mobile app – you can also expect multiple updates in the hours leading up to the storms’ arrival if you have your WTVM weather app set up to receive push alerts from Storm Team 9!