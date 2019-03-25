Celebrate National Hug A Newsperson Day with News Leader 9

Celebrate National Hug A Newsperson Day with News Leader 9
Countdown to Hug a Newsperson Day
March 25, 2019 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 3:48 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday, April 4th is National Hug A Newsperson Day and News Leader 9 is kicking off the celebration a little bit early. Every day leading up to April 4th, we will highlight a member of our news team, allowing you to get to know each one a little better.

It takes a hard working and dedicated team to bring you Coverage You Can Count On, day or night, and we want to thank each and every one of them.

“Working with a team like WTVM is unlike anything else. We are dedicated to bringing the most up-to-date information to the Valley while being caring and compassionate people first.” -Samantha Serbin, Reporter

Samantha joined the News Leader 9 team in January 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter.

Check back daily to #gettoknowNewsLeader9 and our reporters, anchors, and meteorologists.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.