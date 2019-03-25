Celebrate National Hug A Newsperson Day with News Leader 9

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday, April 4th is National Hug A Newsperson Day and News Leader 9 is kicking off the celebration a little bit early. Every day leading up to April 4th, we will highlight a member of our news team, allowing you to get to know each one a little better.
It takes a hard working and dedicated team to bring you Coverage You Can Count On, day or night, and we want to thank each and every one of them.
Check back daily to #gettoknowNewsLeader9 and our reporters, anchors, and meteorologists.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.