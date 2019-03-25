Columbus man arrested for April 2018 murder on Winston Rd.

By Alex Jones | March 25, 2019 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 2:47 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been taken into custody in connection with an April 2018 shooting that claimed the life of one man.

21-year-old Decarlos Warren was arrested and charged with the murder of Darrell Boggans.

Police say Warren was arrested in the area of Munson Dr. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 24.

Boggans was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Winston Rd. on Apr. 28. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries, where he later passed away.

Just weeks earlier, on Apr. 1, Boggans was a victim in a shooting on Andrews Rd.

Warren is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is expected to make an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Apr. 27 at 9:00 a.m.

