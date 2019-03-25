Columbus man arrested for April 2018 murder on Winston Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been taken into custody in connection with an April 2018 shooting that claimed the life of one man.
21-year-old Decarlos Warren was arrested and charged with the murder of Darrell Boggans.
Police say Warren was arrested in the area of Munson Dr. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 24.
Boggans was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Winston Rd. on Apr. 28. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries, where he later passed away.
Warren is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is expected to make an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Apr. 27 at 9:00 a.m.
