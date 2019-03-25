Columbus mayor releases dates for 2019 ‘Let’s Talk - Columbus!’ Q&A sessions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will be holding several Q&A sessions he is calling “Let’s Talk - Columbus!" and has now released the dates when you can join him.
The purpose of the forum is to update the public on the state of the city and give them to an opportunity to talk about Columbus with the mayor himself.
The 2019 forums will be held:
- Thursday, Mar. 28 at the Liberty Theatre, located at 821 8th Ave.
- Thursday, June 20 at the Salvation Army, located at 5201 Warm Springs Rd.
- Thursday, Sept. 19 at City Council Chambers in the City Services Center, located at 3111 Citizens Way
- Thursday, Dec. 5 in an undetermined location
Each of the sessions will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you cannot make it to the forum, it will be filmed for later broadcast on CCG-TV.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.