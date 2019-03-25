Columbus mayor releases dates for 2019 ‘Let’s Talk - Columbus!’ Q&A sessions

By Alex Jones | March 25, 2019 at 1:39 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 1:39 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will be holding several Q&A sessions he is calling “Let’s Talk - Columbus!" and has now released the dates when you can join him.

The purpose of the forum is to update the public on the state of the city and give them to an opportunity to talk about Columbus with the mayor himself.

The 2019 forums will be held:

Each of the sessions will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you cannot make it to the forum, it will be filmed for later broadcast on CCG-TV.

