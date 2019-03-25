Flames engulf Columbus home killing elderly resident, family pet inside

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Fire investigators are searching for answers after a house on Sheba court caught fire late Friday, killing the elderly male resident who was inside.
Crews were first called to the home in the 1400 block of Sheba Court at around 10:30 PM. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison confirms 74-year old John Radney was later discovered to have been inside at the time and to have lost his life in the fire.
Mr. Radney’s wife told investigators her husband’s common practice was to sit in his chair in their downstairs living room with an electric blanket and space heater.
Mrs. Radney says she was in the rear end of the home Friday night when when she realized something was terribly wrong.
“She heard a noise and she rushed to the front where her husband had been and there was smoke at the entry way going into the door. As she tried to pierce through the smoke, she saw the chair that her husband was in was engulfed in flames,” said Allison.
Mrs. Radney was able to make it out of the house and attempted to call 9-1-1 but then things began to take a turn for the worst.
“The den windows that are in the front of the home blew outward as she was talking to 9-1-1. She ran around to the garage and noticed that the tarp which was on her car was also ablaze,” said Allison.
Mr. Radney’s body was taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.
Chief Rickey Shores with Columbus Fire and EMS says the fire is still under investigation and at this point cannot confirm the official start of the fire.
Deputy coroner Allison also confirms the couple lost their dog in the fire.
Right now, Mrs. Radney is staying with family as she recovers from the tragic event.
