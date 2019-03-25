Hail Producing Storms Possible This Evening & Tonight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We will be watching the radar view closely tonight with the potential for hail-producing thunderstorms through 10 or 11 PM ET. As the rain ends, expect cooler readings for Tuesday with a cloudy sky - highs will be mainly in the lower 60s during the day with more scattered showers and breezy conditions. Wednesday, the sunshine will return, and it should stick around through Thursday. Highs will start a warming trend with mid to upper 60s on Wednesday and lower 70s back on Thursday. For Friday and Saturday, clouds will continue to increase along with the temperatures. Expect mid to upper 70s for highs as we end the week and start off the weekend. Sunday will feature our next storm system with some showers and storms, and things will again cool off going into early next week with 50s and 60s for highs on Monday. Expect a frost potential early Thursday morning and again early Tuesday morning of next week - so maybe don't plant the gardens just yet!