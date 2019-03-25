Opelika police investigating armed robbery on Frederick Ave.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery was reported at the Murf Mart on Frederick Ave.
The clerk reported to officers that the suspect entered the store in Frederick Avenue’s 1000 block on Mar. 23.
The suspect reportedly entered the business with a firearm before demanding money from the register and fleeing the scene.
The clerk also said that the suspect was dressed in all black with a black mask.
There are no reports of injuries in this case.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
