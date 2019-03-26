AM Sunshine, PM Showers

Sunshine returns in full tomorrow with some cooler mornings back in the forecast as well. Lows will fall to at or near 40 degrees over the next few days and highs will only manage to top out in the 60s through tomorrow. Later in the week though, a warming trend takes over again as highs soar well into the 70s, and we’ll gradually see more clouds back in the forecast heading into the weekend. Weather looks quiet for Saturday, but our next storm system heads to the Valley by Sunday, potentially putting rain chances back in the forecast through early next week. Despite a warm start to the weekend, temperatures trend cooler with the incoming rain on Sunday with highs dropping back into the 60s.