Columbus police investigating potential bomb threat at Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a bomb threat The Columbus Museum.
According to officials at the Columbus Museum, it is currently being searched by CPD’s Bomb Squad.
Everyone is asked to please avoid the area until further notice.
There is no word at this time that any bombs have been located.
The Columbus Museum says they are extremely grateful for the speedy response of the authorities.
