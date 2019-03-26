Family remembering murder victim found at Park Place Apts. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police responded to a shooting at Park Place Apartments in the early morning hours on Saturday, where they found 30-year-old Phillip Whitaker dead.
Now they’re asking for the public’s help to find out who did this.
Phillip Whitaker’s family said he would give the shirt off his back or the last dime in his pocket for his eight year old daughter Sybreena.
“He was a good person, he was so sweet," Whitaker’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Frazier said.
Frazier remembers her ex-boyfriend and best friend as a man who would do anything for his daughter. Now she’s trying to get justice for him.
“He’d take me places like to the park, we’d take pictures,” said eight-year-old Sybrenna., "We’d go out to eat at like McDonald’s and stuff.
Sybrenna loved taking pictures with her dad. Frazier said Whitaker and Sybrenna were more like best friends than father and daugher.
“You know like I said, she think’s he’s going to be fixed and he’s not going to be fixed," Frazier said. "I know he got a background and whatever like that, but he was more than that. He was a father, he was a loving father. We got these fathers out here that want no part of their kids and he fought, he fought to get back to her, to be around her he never missed a date.”
If Sybrenna could talk to her father one last time... “I love you, and you were the best daddy and father ever.”
Whitaker’s second daughter was born earlier this morning. Frazier said it’s a horrible shame this child won’t be able to share the same bond with her dad like Sybreena and Whitaker did.
Officials are urging anyone with information about Whitakers murder to please call Columbus police.
