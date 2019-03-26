Federal, state, and local emergency management organizations host workshop for Lee County tornado victims

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - Officials continue to reach out to residents in the storm-affected areas in East Alabama to make sure victims and survivors have all the information needed to get assistance.
On Monday, officials brought together storm victims at Smiths Station Baptist Church for a workshop to address any questions or concerns.
“Anytime you have any kind of disaster, it affects your family and it takes a while to overcome that. We’re just trying to help them through that process,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Wade.
Representatives with federal, state and local emergency management, as well as the Red Cross, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a number of organizations answered questions to help storm victims to begin rebuilding.
“We’re going to go on. There’ll be a brighter day ahead. A little town in Alabama, we’re going to come together as a family, a huge family. Everybody knows each other and what it means to be strong. We’re going to come back,” said Smith Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
The SBA said they’ve raised more than $400,000 for homeowners and renters. FEMA representatives said more than $936,000 has been approved to residents of Lee County.
“There’s a lot of tough news around here and we want to tell you about some good news. That the federal government is here to help. We’re here to help the whole community with very low interest loans that are at 2.1 percent for homeowners and renters,” explained Karen Knapick with the SBA.
There was also a workshop in Beauregard last Thursday. Officials said if you couldn’t attend the workshops, you can reach out to city officials like the Mayor’s Office to have your questions answered and to get the proper assistance.
