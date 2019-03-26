Get creative - it’s Make Up Your Own Holiday Day!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It seems like there is a holiday celebrating everything nowadays, but it’s possible there’s something you want to celebrate that isn’t yet represented, which is what today is for!
Some of the already established holidays that might surprise you include:
- Squirrel Appreciation Day - January 21
- Work Naked Day - February 1 (Don’t get any ideas...)
- Wear Pajamas to Work Day - April 16 (That sounds like a better idea.)
- Corn on the Cob Day - June 11
- International Panic Day - June 18
- Howl at the Moon Night - October 26
- Wear Brown Shoes Day - December 4
But today is the day you can celebrate whatever you want, so decide what you to want to commemorate and get out there and throw a party!
