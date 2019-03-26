Lumpkin City Council gives update on police force after 6 of 7 officers resign

LUMPKIN, GA (WTVM) - The City of Lumpkin held its first city council meeting Monday after nearly all of its police officers resigned.
Six out of seven officers resigned as a show of solidarity for the city’s police chief who was recently fired.
An extra lock has been added to make sure no one can get into the evidence room until the original lock is taken care of. The City of Lumpkin has two applicants for police officers and four to five candidates for police chief.
The city will discuss those applicants at the next city council meeting.
