Troup Co. teacher arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting female student

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A teacher at a Troup County high school has been arrests on warrants for sexual assault.
28-year-old Shea Everette Spencer, a teacher at Callaway High School, was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department and later transported to the Troup County Jail where he is being processed.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation after receiving allegations from DFACS that a teacher, later identified as Spencer, had been inappropriately touching a female student since the beginning of the school year.
Investigators spoke with the teenage victim and the educator she initially told the information to, as well as other student witnesses in the course of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.