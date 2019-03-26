Two suspects in Columbus Wynnton Rd. homicide arrested in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A pair of suspects in an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a Columbus man have been arrested in Mississippi.
21-year-old Sharae Dominique Threadgill and 18-year-old Jalen Benton are wanted in the murder of 30-year-old Phillip Whitaker.
Whitaker was found shot to death in the passenger seat of a pickup truck on Wynnton Rd. in the early morning hours of Mar. 24.
Police say the shooting took place at Summerwood Apartments on University Ave. as a result of a failed armed robbery.
Both Threadgill and Benton have been taken into custody in Warren County, Mississippi after fleeing from deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair is also under investigation by multiple agencies in multiple jurisdictions.
Police also say additional charges in Columbus are likely.
