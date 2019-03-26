Volunteers from Publix Supermarkets serve hot meals to the Beauregard, AL community

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - Publix Supermarkets served an area in Lee County, Alabama that was heavily impacted by tornados that struck earlier this month.
On Wednesday, March 20, Publix associates grilled and served hot meals to the Beauregard, Alabama community.
More than 20 volunteers set up at the corner of Lee Road 51 and Lee Road 38 to serve nearly 200 meals to those impacted by tornadoes, volunteers working in the area, first responders, linemen, and more.
Throughout the month, the Publix associates have also volunteered at the emergency management agency in Smiths Station and removed tress in Harris County, Georgia.
