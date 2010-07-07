What should I expect?

Dr. Edwards has been providing vein care in southwestern Georgia since 2006 and is the Director of the Center for Vein Care and Surgery of Horizons Diagnostics, LLC. He is pleased to offer the VNUS Closure® Procedure, an alternative treatment option to traditional vein stripping surgery of the legs. Over 2000 VNUS Closure procedures have been successfully performed with excellent results. The Closure procedure is a clinically proven, minimally invasive way to treat venous reflux, the underlying cause of varicose veins of the legs, with little or no pain. Closure patients can return to everyday activities within a day. The Closure procedure is performed in the doctors' office and is covered by most insurance providers. For more information on the Closure procedure please contact our office or send email to VNUS@hdllc.org. In addition, Sclerotherapy treatments are available to help resolve small unsightly spider veins.

When a client is seen for the first time for vein disorders, Dr. Edwards completes a History and Physical exam and obtains photographs of the legs. It is important to list all medical problems, previous surgeries, allergies, family history of varicose veins and medications taken. After the initial visit, an ultrasound evaluation of the legs is scheduled and the results are discussed with the patient. All of this information is forwarded to the patient's insurance carrier for authorization. Once obtained, the Closure procedure can be scheduled.



On the day of the procedure, plan on someone taking you home. Even though you will feel like you can drive, this is a safety precaution. You will be taken to the procedure room where you leg is marked with a pen using ultrasound. Afterwards, the assistant will prepare your leg and cleanse it with antiseptic. Dr. Edwards then performs the vein access, anesthetic and closure procedure which in most cases takes no more than 15 minutes. Afterwards, the assistant will place dressings and wrap your leg. Instructions will be given for follow up tests and you will ''walk'' out of the office. In most cases, you will spend no more than an hour of your time for the procedure. You will be encouraged to walk and resume normal activities, work, and drive the next day. Tylenol or Aleve is recommended for any discomfort after the procedure.



Dr. Edwards recommends for patients after the Closure procedure to obtain follow up ultrasound and office visit in 1 week. This is performed to check for blood clots which is extremely rare and to evaluate the effectiveness of the procedure. Most patients will note that their leg feels ''lighter'' within 24 hours after Closure. Visible varicose veins may take a few weeks to slowly resolve. Persistant varicose veins may be treated with the RFS Stylet or Foam Sclerotherapy if present. Mild side effects include swelling, muscle tightness or bruising but generally does not limit the patient's level of activity.

