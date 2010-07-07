Dr. Robert Edwards

Dr. Edwards is originally from Tampa, Florida. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. Dr. Edwards then attended medical school at Nova Southeastern University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, and graduated with honors. He completed his general surgical residency and served as Chief Surgical Resident at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Dr. Edwards participates in the training of medical students and is a clinical faculty member of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus. Recently, he has served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery at both St. Francis and Doctor's Hospitals, Columbus, Georgia. Dr. Edwards is also a member of the American College of Phlebology.

Dr. Edwards is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery. His training includes advanced laparoscopic procedures, colorectal surgery and trauma surgery. He also has special training in the treatment of breast cancer and has attended many courses in minimally invasive breast biopsy, MammoSite RTS therapy for breast cancer, radioguided Gamma surgery, and sentinel lymph node dissection. Dr. Edwards also performs Colonoscopies and Colon Cancer Screenings. He performs surgery at area local hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, breast care centers, and in the office.

Center for Vein Care and Surgery at Horizons Diagnostics, LLC

http://www.horizonsdiagnostics.com/edwards.html

706-321-2555

106 Enterprise Court, Ste. A

Columbus GA, 31904