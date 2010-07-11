Why would I need to have my tooth extracted?

Teeth may need to be removed for a number of reasons, usually due to extensive decay, ‘gum' disease, or trauma resulting in painful, abscessed and/or loose teeth.



In some non-emergency situations involving one or several teeth, we will evaluate and treat you at the same visit provided we use local anesthesia (often referred to as ‘Novocain®'). If your dentist has recently taken x-rays which show all of the teeth in question, please bring them with you to your appointment. Most patients prefer not to return to work on the day a tooth is extracted, usually because of minor post-extraction bleeding and discomfort. We will provide you with post-operative instructions, extra gauze and a prescription for pain medication or antibiotics (if indicated) after your treatment is complete. Post-operative instructions can also be found here. You can expect mild to moderate discomfort for a few days following the extraction. There may be some swelling, stretching of your lip, or bruising. In general, you should start to feel better after 2-3 days. If you do not, please let us know.

If you prefer to be sedated or ‘go to sleep', a preoperative appointment to evaluate you and discuss anesthesia options is mandatory. This allows us the opportunity to review your medical history, determine what procedure(s) are needed and otherwise prepare you for your procedure.

If your medical history is complex and you are taking a number of prescribed medications, we may need to discuss your dental treatment with your physician before we can treat you. Please bring a list of all medications you are currently taking with you to your first appointment.