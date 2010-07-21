Robert H. Bush, M.D., a native of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, graduated from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. degree in Biology and received his M.D. degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Dr. Bush completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at The Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. He was certified by the American Board of Family Practice in 1981, and has been recertified in 1987,1993, and 1999. After practicing for 10 years in his hometown, he returned to Columbus in 1991 to practice with his former colleague Dr. Banks Carroll.



Dr. Bush was a founding partner of Horizon Physician Network and participated as an active member of its Board of Directors. When Horizons Diagnostics, LLC was formed in 1999, he was elected President and has served in that capacity until the present. He has served as Chairman of the Department of Family Practice at St. Francis Hospital. He is a member of the Muscogee County Medical Society, the Medical Association of Georgia, The Georgia Academy of Family Practice and the American Academy of Family Practice. He is past board member of the Muscogee Chapter of the Georgia affiliate of the American Heart Associations as well as the Board of Directors of the Mount Sterling National Bank.



His practice concentrates on the outpatient and inpatient care of the general medical needs of adults and older children. He is a member of the staffs of St. Francis Hospital, Doctors Hospital and The Medical Center. Dr. Bush looks forward to welcoming new patients to the practice.

Address :

3934 Woodruff Road

Columbus GA, 31904