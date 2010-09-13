Our focus is breast care. Our priority is you.

The Columbus Regional Breast Care Center is a freestanding facility near the Columbus Regional campus offering:

Digital mammography

Minimally invasive stereotactic biopsy

Dexa Scans for bone density studies

Breast cancer education

Risk evaluation

Our radiological technologists are certified and specially trained in breast imaging and smart breast health practices, offering you the highest professional standards and sensitivity to your needs. Perhaps most important, we understand a quick response means less anxiety, in addition to getting you well sooner.

Digital Mammograms

Our Digital Mammography technology provides astonishing resolution so specialists can make accurate diagnosis and, if necessary, develop precise treatment regiments minimizing repeat examinations. So now, many patients can look forward to outcomes that were once confined to the realm of wishful thinking.

Bone Density Studies

We offer a Bone Mineral Density (BMD) test which is one of the most accurate ways to measure the thickness or density of your bones. This is a simple, quick, non-invasive and painless test that can detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs and predict your risk of fractures in the future.

Risk Evaluation and Counseling

Most women who develop breast cancer have no known risk. The Breast Care Center can help you understand your personal risk.

Preventive Education

Preventing breast disease now and in the future is a key focus of the Breast Care Center. Our staff offers a variety of personalized training tools and methods to teach you how to perform monthly self-exams and get you started on your program for good breast health. And we'll help by notifying you when your annual or periodic examinations are due.