PrePaid Legal Services - Jeff Haslam

First, I want you to know that I am on a mission to economically empower as many people as possible. I need your help with finding individuals who want to improve their financial lot. As Independent Associate of PrePaid Legal, it is my goal to help those who want to improve their income. I need your help with finding these individuals. I am sending out a request to you, for help. If you know of anyone, including yourself, that would like to improve their income, please foward this email and information to them.
Would you take a few minutes to view the video on these links to learn more?
http://www.pplsuccesschannel.com and http://www.jdhaslam.buildlastingsuccess.com.
Please, contact me for additional information. Also, I would like to thank you in advance for your time.
Hope to hear from you soon!
Dr. Jeff Haslam
Jdhaslam36301@yahoo.com
334-689-3738
334-775-1969
Thank you for visiting us at WTVM.com!
WTVM
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
WXTX
(706)-494-5400EEO Report Closed Captioning
1909 Wynnton Road
Columbus, GA 31906
(706) 494-5400
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.