Mayor Sonny Coulter will not seek re-election - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM ) - Mayor Sonny Coulter announced on News Leader 9 Morning, he is not going to seek a 5th term as mayor.  Coulter, the longest sitting Mayor of Phenix City revealed the decision during an exclusive interview Tuesday morning.

Coulter has been in politics for more than 20 years.  He's experienced health problems over the years, but is still going strong at age 69. 

Mayor Coulter also added he's looking forward to enjoying this new chapter in his life.

Phenix City voters will elect a new Mayor in August 2012.

