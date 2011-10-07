Ride for Breeze: 7-year-old with Cerebral Palsy needs community's help

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Jordyn Chambers is her parent's firstborn. Her mother, Ashley Gaskins, said Jordyn also known as "Breeze" brought joy to their hearts, May 7, 2004.



Soon after Jordyn's birth, doctors noticed something was wrong. They discovered a hemorrhage in her brain. "It caused some damage, consequently, Cerebral Palsy and developmental delay," added Gaskins.

Jordyn's spinal cord doesn't properly drain fluid from the brain because of another condition she has called Hydrocephalus or water on the brain, according to Gaskins. "She has a Shunt that goes from her head to the abdomen."

Ashley says she didn't think her precious baby would grow so fast. Born weighing 5lbs, 3oz, seven-year-old Jordyn is now 40 pounds heavier. Now, a mother of two with one on the way, Gaskins, a military wife, stressed how transporting little Jordyn is becoming unbearable. "She's getting so big. Now, she's about 45 lbs. I still have to lift her up when getting in and out of the car and house."

The easy part is transporting Jordyn in her wheelchair. "We have a two-story house built for Jordyn and it's so hard taking her up and down the stairs. I have to pick her up everywhere she goes that the wheelchair cannot."

Gaskin's husband is away on military duty, but to ease the burden, Gaskins wants the community's help in purchasing a $17,000 home chair lift for their home. "We've got to get her a Lift, immediately. It operates just like an elevator…taking her to the second floor of our home."

Jordyn's grandparents are both in law enforcement. John Fitzpatrick, Deputy Chief at the Muscogee County Sheriff Department and Joyce Fitzpatrick with Columbus Police Department are hosting a Benefit for Breeze Motorcycle Ride and Yard Sale to help raise funds for the Lift.

The event will be held November 5th 2011, at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Heiferhorn Way in Columbus. Donations can also be made at CB&T Bank on First Avenue in Columbus. For more information call 706-984-0984.



