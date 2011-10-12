Hispanic community steps up fight against Alabama immigration laws

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Hispanics are urging members of its community and their supporters to skip work Wednesday and Thursday. The group is protesting against Alabama's new immigration law.

A Birmingham radio station is also asking its Facebook fans to stage a labor strike to show that Hispanics are an important part of Alabama's economy.

Hispanics are also asking people to only shop at businesses that are part of their community. Hundreds are expected to participate in the demonstrations.

The new law allows police officers to stop anyone who they suspect is in the country illegally. It also requires public schools to know the legal residency of students enrolling for the first time.

State officials are asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to uphold its tough laws against immigration.