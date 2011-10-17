Time is running out for taxpayers to file federal returns

Monday is the deadline to file your 2010 federal tax returns if you requested an extension. The IRS says 10 million people, including small businesses, still have not filed their tax forms. In Georgia, 275,000 and 125,000 in Alabama are among the total number of non-filers.

The IRS is reminding individuals and small businesses to double check your returns for recently expanded new tax benefits like the new Small Business Health Care Tax Credit. This credit is designed to encourage small employers to offer health insurance coverage for the first time or maintain the coverage they already have. This is for employers with fewer than 25 full time low to moderate income workers a

Filers can also use the IRS e-file and Free File only through Monday for those filing their 2010 returns. "More than 3.5 million Georgians have used IRS e-file so far this year, an increase of 12.90 percent over this time last year," according to Mark Green, IRS Spokesman.

Members of the military and others serving in Iraq, Afghanistan or other combat zones may file after October 17 and still avoid penalties for late filing. Typically, taxpayers have until at least 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file their returns and play any taxes due, according to the IRS.



