A record high of Americans support legalizing marijuana

The thought of making marijuana legal in the US was favored by few people in the 1970s. Statistics show only 12% agreed to the idea 40 years ago. Today, a staggering 50% want to see pot become a commonly accepted drug, according to a new Gallup poll.

In fact, the numbers have spiked just in the past two decades.  By the late 1970s support rose to 28%, dipped slightly lower in the 80s and then rose to 36% in 2006.  The most notable increase shows a jump from 40% in 2009 to 50% today.

The poll also outlines the different groups who want to see marijuana legalized.  Men, Liberals and the 18-29 year olds largely support the idea.

The report comes on the heels of a crackdown on synthetic marijuana throughout Alabama. State agencies seized nearly $4 million worth from store shelves recently.  Sold legally under the brand names Spice and K2, Governor Robert Bentley, ordered it removed from store shelves as a public hazard. 

[Read: $3.9 million in synthetic marijuana seized in AL]

Bentley also signed an executive order banning the sale of synthetic marijuana, a chemically treated herbal product that mimics the effects of pot.

