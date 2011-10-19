New food stamp distribution dates

Food stamp recipients will soon experience a change in the timing of their monthly benefits. Starting in November, Georgia will use a new formula to determine when clients will receive their benefits. The new process will use the last two digits of the Client ID to determine the date. The Food Stamp benefit amounts will not change.

The chart below can be used to determine the availability date:

Last 2 digits of Client ID Monthly DEPOSIT date Last 2 digits of Client ID Monthly DEPOSIT date 00-09 5th 50-59 10th 10-19 6th 60-69 11th 20-29 7th 70-79 12th 30-39 8th 80-89 13th 40-49 9th 90-99 14th

Source: DFCS