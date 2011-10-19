New food stamp distribution dates - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

New food stamp distribution dates

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Food stamp recipients will soon experience a change in the timing of their monthly benefits.  Starting in November, Georgia will use a new formula to determine when clients will receive their benefits.  The new process will use the last two digits of the Client ID to determine the date.  The Food Stamp benefit amounts will not change.

The chart below can be used to determine the availability date: 

 

Last 2 digits of Client ID

Monthly DEPOSIT date

 

Last 2 digits of Client ID

Monthly DEPOSIT date

00-09

5th

50-59

10th

10-19

6th

60-69

11th

20-29

7th

70-79

12th

30-39

8th

80-89

13th

40-49

9th

90-99

14th

 

Source: DFCS

