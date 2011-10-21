Banquet on the Bridge breaks down barriers - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Banquet on the Bridge breaks down barriers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A community event aiming to break down barriers between people of all socio economic backgrounds has grown from 30 participants to 1300 attendees in four years.

Banquet on the Bridge is a community potluck that's intended to bring people of all walks of life together to share their stories in hopes of forming new relationships.

The idea derived from a former organizer who after visiting Africa realized the apparent gaps between the poor, middle class and rich people in society, according to Alana Miller, event coordinator.

The buffet style meal includes a spread of meats provided by the organizers and volunteer are asked to bring the side dishes.  The food items have included macaroni cheese, casseroles, vegetables and desserts. 

The 5th annual Banquet on the Bridge is Sunday, November 6th from noon to 3 pm at the Dillingham Street Bridge connecting Columbus and Phenix City.

Volunteers are needed.  For more information on the event and its mission Click Here for a link to their website.

