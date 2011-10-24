Burglars attempt to steal ATM at Lewis Jones - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Burglars attempt to steal ATM at Lewis Jones

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are on the lookout for two men wanted for trying to steal an ATM from the Lewis Jones Grocery Store. It happened shortly after 4:00 a.m. at the store on 13th Street.

Police say security video shows a black man and another man wearing a black hooded ski mask backing their SUV to the store front.

The suspects left without the ATM in a tan or gold Ford SUV with a European license plate.

Police have released a description of the men.  The suspect wearing the mask is said to be tall and skinny, 6'0 tall, around 170 pounds and wearing a blue jumpsuit.

The other suspect is a black male, 5'8",about 250 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

It is also believed that there is damage to the back left bumper of the SUV.     

If you see the suspects and or the vehicle, please call Columbus police at (706) 653-3400.

Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

