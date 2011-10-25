Fire destroys family's home overnight

An unfortunate morning for a Columbus family as fire swept through their mobile home. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park on Plateau Drive in south Columbus.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the blaze started. Reports indicate the home was fully engulfed in flames at that time. Within minutes, the fire was under control.

We're told two adults and three children escaped the burning home unharmed. No word on what caused the blaze or the extent of the damage.

The good news is the family made it out alive. News Leader 9 will bring you more details as they become available.