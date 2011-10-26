Car & train collide, man undergoes surgery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Car & train collide, man undergoes surgery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man was transported to the hospital after his car collided with a train. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. It happened in east Columbus at Schatulga Road and Transport Boulevard.

Police said the driver tried to make a sharp turn as he approached the tracks, but came short of avoiding the train.  The train was carrying an assortment of hazardous materials and slammed into the front of end of the white compact car.

The impact did not disturb the freight, but caused the driver to suffer several injuries.  He was trapped inside the vehicle for quite some time as EMS worked to rescue him.  He was transported to the Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Police confirmed there is no gate at the railroad crossing, only flashing lights and cross bucks on the both sides of the roadway.

The Norfolk Southern train was en route from Columbus to Macon. The victim's condition is unclear at this time.  

