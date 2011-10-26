Victim shoots at intruder in Phenix City home invasion - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Victim shoots at intruder in Phenix City home invasion

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Phenix City police are investigating a home invasion where they say it's possible the victim shot the intruder. 

The call came in around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday from 429 Seale Road. Police told us a man kicked in the front door and demanded money.  Two people inside the home then ran and locked themselves in a bedroom. 
 
One of the occupants fired a gun through the door, but police added, the victim is not sure if the bullet hit man.

Police later learned that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Saint Francis hospital in Columbus.  The victim told investigators he was shot while walking on Veterans Parkway near Manchester Expressway. 

Police said they have not determined if there is a connect in the two incidents.

We will continue to follow this story.

