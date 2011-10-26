Columbus police investigate shooting

Columbus police said they received a call from St. Francis hospital around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller indicated a man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the 30-year-old man stated he was shot in the leg while walking on Veterans Parkway. He said he heard shots in the 4500 block near Manchester Expressway and got hit with a single bullet.

After the shooting, the man then called his wife, according to police. She transported him to the hospital.

Police are still investigating this incident.



