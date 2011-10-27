Donations destroyed in House of Mercy blaze

Firefighters battled a blaze at the House of Mercy early Thursday morning. A storage building located outside, behind the main structure, caught fire around 1:30 Thursday morning.

The fire did not spread to the main facility, a homeless shelter, that's been serving the Columbus community for 35 years. Reports indicate 80% of its charitable donations to include clothing were destroyed.



The storage building is a total loss, according to firefighters. The fire started in the storage building's interior, but no word on what caused it.



Meanwhile, the shelter has already started taking donations for clothing and toys. The public can donate items between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



