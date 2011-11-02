Local car dealer awarded multi-million dollar lawsuit

An Alabama jury awarded, Shawn Esfahani, owner of Headquarter Nissan in Columbus, $7.5 million in a defamation lawsuit. Esfahani, an Iranian born car dealer, claimed a Florida competitor told customers he was funneling money to terrorists.

The suit also said Bob Tyler Toyota of Pensacola called Esfahani's Eastern Shore, Alabama business, "Taliban Toyota". He claimed the Florida competitor portrayed him as a terrorist.

Esfahani fled Iran in 1980 after the Islamic Revolution. He is now a US citizen. Esfahani opened Headquarter Nissan in August 2010. It is believed the case was already brewing at that time.

Esfahani said the claims were very hurtful.



