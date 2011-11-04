Man stabbed in chest, police looking for suspect - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man stabbed in chest, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police responded to a stabbing at the Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road Thursday night. 

Emanuel Walker, 25, was transported to the Medical Center after being stabbed in the chest around 10 p.m.  Police said the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest with a cane sword. Walker also received cuts to his hands trying to defend himself.

Walker's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. Hospital officials say he is being treated in the ER, but his condition is unknown.

The men were in the kitchen of apartment 53-A arguing over a shirt when the incident happened.  Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.  His name has not been released. 

