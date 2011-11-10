Columbus police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint Wednesday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Summit gas station on Williams Way near the Welcome Center.

Police said the man entered the store with a weapon, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.

It is unclear if the suspect got away with any money, according to police.

The man was wearing a black mesh facemask, camouflage coat and black hooded sweatshirt. He's described as 5'6" tall, slim build and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

If you have any information about the suspect's whereabouts, call police @ 706-653-3400.