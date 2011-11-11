Fire destroys Davenport Transfer moving & storage company

Columbus firefighters responded to Davenport Transfer Company around 8:00 Thursday night. Intense flames were coming from the right front corner of the building when firefighters arrived. The left side looks to be intact.

The owner said about 80% of the moving and storage facility located on 10th Avenue sustained smoke damage--mostly to the interior.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze which took only a few minutes. Plumes of smoke could be seen bellowing high into the air.

No one was inside the facility when the fire started. The call came through 911 from a fire alarm. Firefighters say household goods valued at thousands of dollars were destroyed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire; they added, it appears to be accidental.



Copyright 2011 WTVM. All rights reserved.

